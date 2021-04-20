ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 95,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,250 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.