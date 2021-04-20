Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,819. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

