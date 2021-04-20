Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

