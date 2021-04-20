Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,372,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

