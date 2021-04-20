Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

ARCO stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.