Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.19. 105,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

