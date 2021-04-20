Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,678. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

