Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 240 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $802.19. 9,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,452. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

