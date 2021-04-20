ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,878,573. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

