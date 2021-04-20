Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $312,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. 25,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,447. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

