Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.