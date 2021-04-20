Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

