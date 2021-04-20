Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

