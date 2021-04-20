Associated British Foods plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20 (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,376 ($31.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,417.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,187.39. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.