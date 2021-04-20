Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARGGY shares. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ARGGY stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

