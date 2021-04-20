AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in AstroNova by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

