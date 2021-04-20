ATB Capital Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$2.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.04.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,970. The company has a market cap of C$492.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.66. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

