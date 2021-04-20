ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACO.X. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$42.98. 151,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,017. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$34.43 and a 1-year high of C$43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

