Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.51). Athenex posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Laidlaw reduced their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

