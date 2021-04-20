Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Mario Szotlender Sells 37,500 Shares

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Mario Szotlender sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$22,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,951,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,190,405.85.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Mario Szotlender sold 20,500 shares of Atico Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$12,505.00.

ATY stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Atico Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

