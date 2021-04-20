Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

