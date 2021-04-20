Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

