Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $32.39

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $34.97. Atlanticus shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%.

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 13,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $411,630.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $784,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlanticus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

