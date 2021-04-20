Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce sales of $387.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.42 million and the lowest is $375.20 million. Atlas posted sales of $308.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 14,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,780. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

