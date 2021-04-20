AudioCodes (AUDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.57 million, a PE ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

