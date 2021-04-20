Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $232.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.