Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.10. 1,355,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,552,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average is $205.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

