Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,077 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,682. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

