Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.49. 135,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

