Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Aurubis has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $44.81.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Bear Market

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit