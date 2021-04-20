Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Aurubis has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $44.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

