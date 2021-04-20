Avalanche Price Hits $27.84 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.84 or 0.00049192 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.58 billion and $352.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00305268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.77 or 0.03415619 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,797,411 coins and its circulating supply is 128,631,376 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.