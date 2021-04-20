AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Trimmed by Motco

Motco cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $190.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.35. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

