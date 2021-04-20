AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. (AVAH) to Raise $649 Million in IPO

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. (AVAH) is planning to raise $649 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 38,200,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. generated $1.5 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $57.1 million. AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. has a market cap of $3.1 billion.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Drexel Hamilton and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. We directly address the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients. Our patient-centered care delivery platform is designed to improve the quality of care our patients receive, which allows them to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings such as hospitals. Our clinical model is led by our caregivers, primarily skilled nurses, who provide specialized care to address the complex needs of each patient we serve across the full range of patient populations: newborns, children, adults and seniors. Over the past five years, we have scaled our business by a factor of approximately 5x, expanding from 17 states and $324.6 million of revenue in 2016 to 30 states and $1.5 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020. We currently have 245 branch locations. We have recently expanded into adult home health and hospice for Medicare populations, adding a new platform to help drive our future growth. (Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the fiscal year that ended Jan. 2, 2021.) “.

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. was founded in 2016 and has 42000 employees. The company is located at 400 Interstate North Parkway SE Atlanta, GA 30339 and can be reached via phone at (770) 441-1580 or on the web at http://www.aveanna.com/.

