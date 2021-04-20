Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.03. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

