Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $64,253.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.31 or 0.00883009 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

