B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) and NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Financial Review

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NEC and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEC $25.69 billion 0.59 $412.83 million N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $33.82 million 0.47 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

NEC has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NEC and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEC 0 0 1 0 3.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NEC and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEC N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions -4.73% -8.66% -4.27%

Summary

NEC beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment. The company also offers network infrastructure products, including core network equipment, mobile phone base stations, optical transmission systems, and routers and switches; wireless LAN routers; and enterprise network solutions comprising IP telephony systems, WAN/wireless access equipment, and LAN products. In addition, it provides hardware products, such as servers, mainframes, supercomputers, storage products, business and personal computers, point-of-sale systems, automatic teller machines, control equipment, and wireless LAN routers; software products, including integrated operation management, middleware, and security and database software; and maintenance services. Further, the company offers software services for service providers consisting of operation support system/business support system, software-defined networking, and network functions virtualization; submarine systems comprising submarine cable and ocean observation systems; wireless backhaul solutions; displays and projectors; and energy storage solutions. It serves aerospace, defense, media, manufacturing, retail, financial, and telecommunication industries, as well as government entities, medical institutions, and medium-sized enterprises. NEC Corporation has collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. to provide 5G O-RAN Massive MIMO Radio for Rakuten Mobile. The company was formerly known as Nippon Electric Company, Limited and changed its name to NEC Corporation in April 1983. NEC Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions segment offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

