B. Riley Begins Coverage on GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $9.20 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

