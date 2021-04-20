B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after buying an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

