B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.21.

BTO stock opened at C$6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.97. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

