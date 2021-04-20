Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €11.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.41 ($9.89).

ETR SDF opened at €8.40 ($9.88) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

