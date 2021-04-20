Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:BMI traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. 6,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

