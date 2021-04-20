Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 308547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.62. The company has a market capitalization of £754.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.