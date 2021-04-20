Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $322.00

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 318.80 ($4.17), with a volume of 1548161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.40 ($4.11).

The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.26.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.