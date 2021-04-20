Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BTN opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

