Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.50.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

