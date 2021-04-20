Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BSMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

