BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.