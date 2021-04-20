Bank of America Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARR. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

