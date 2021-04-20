Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

RIDE opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $24,574,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

