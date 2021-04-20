Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

