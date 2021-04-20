Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 1,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

